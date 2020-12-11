SERVICES TODAY

Velma Plank, 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Millersburg

Fred Rink Jr., 11 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

Louis A. Diehl, noon, Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw

Verna Ann Maierle, 1 p.m., Leesburg Cemetery

SERVICES MONDAY 

Marcia D. Lambright, 9:30 a.m., Nathan Yoder residence, 11643 N. Baseline Road, Wolcottville

Weldon A. Berkey, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Clarence M. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Dolores A. Hepler, 1 p.m., graveside in Milford Cemetery, Milford

SERVICES THURSDAY 

David E. Shreiner, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

