SERVICES TODAY

Lois Marie Kaufman, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Charlotte “Petie” Lantz, 11 a.m., graveside in Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Velma Plank, 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Millersburg

Fred Rink Jr., 11 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

Louis A. Diehl, noon, Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw

Verna Ann Maierle, 1 p.m., Leesburg Cemetery

SERVICES TUESDAY

Dolores A. Hepler, 1 p.m., graveside in Milford Cemetery, Milford

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you