SERVICES TODAY
Lois Marie Kaufman, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Charlotte “Petie” Lantz, 11 a.m., graveside in Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Velma Plank, 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Millersburg
Fred Rink Jr., 11 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg
Louis A. Diehl, noon, Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw
Verna Ann Maierle, 1 p.m., Leesburg Cemetery
SERVICES TUESDAY
Dolores A. Hepler, 1 p.m., graveside in Milford Cemetery, Milford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.