FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES THURSDAY

Beverley A. Loucks, 5:30 p.m., New Paris Missionary Church, New Paris

SERVICES FRIDAY

Melvin J. Mullet, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 7625 W. 650 S., Topeka

Edna I. Null, 10 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Nicolas Wilchewsky, 10 a.m., Holy Virgin Protection Russian Orthodox Church, Goshen

Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen

Sharol J. Blackport, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

