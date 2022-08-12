Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Bernice E. Penrose, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Crist W. Miller, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Edna Miller, 7 p.m., Riverview Christian Fellowship, White Pigeon, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY

Robert Murto, 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, South Range, MI

Kenneth E. Foltz, 2 p.m., Graveside at Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ramona Mahler, 1-3 p.m. (informal), Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary L. Bontrager, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Gloria J. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

