FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Deacon David O. Elchert, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Wilfred L. Hepler, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Teresa M. Caverley, 2 p.m., Titus Funeral Home & Creation Services, Warsaw

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jeanne R. Naylor, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Russel A. Liechty, 11 a.m., Memorial Service, College Mennonite Church, Goshen

James Fick, 12 p.m., Cromwell United Methodist Church, Cromwell

Darryl G. Elrod, 2 p.m., G.L.I.O.M., Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Gregory A. Packer, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 143, Bristol

SERVICES FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 21

Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

