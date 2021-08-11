SERVICES TODAY
Deacon David O. Elchert, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Wilfred L. Hepler, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Teresa M. Caverley, 2 p.m., Titus Funeral Home & Creation Services, Warsaw
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jeanne R. Naylor, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Russel A. Liechty, 11 a.m., Memorial Service, College Mennonite Church, Goshen
James Fick, 12 p.m., Cromwell United Methodist Church, Cromwell
Darryl G. Elrod, 2 p.m., G.L.I.O.M., Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Gregory A. Packer, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 143, Bristol
SERVICES FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.