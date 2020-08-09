SERVICES TODAY
Adam D. Hooley, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Mary Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Eunice Hershberger, 2 p.m., Hess Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Melissa Miller, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee
David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
William Madigan, 4-7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville
SERVICES AUG. 23
Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
