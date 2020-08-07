SERVICES TODAY
Cynthia A. Hartman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mark E. Royer, 10:30 a.m., Harrison Christian School, Goshen
Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee
Patrick A. Kennedy, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Philip E. Bontrager, 2 p.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES SUNDAY
Roman Lehman, 4 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Adam D. Hooley, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Mary Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES AUG. 15Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville
SERVICES AUG. 23Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.