SERVICES TODAY

Cynthia A. Hartman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mark E. Royer, 10:30 a.m., Harrison Christian School, Goshen

Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee

Patrick A. Kennedy, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Philip E. Bontrager, 2 p.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES SUNDAY

Roman Lehman, 4 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Adam D. Hooley, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Mary Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES AUG. 15Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville

SERVICES AUG. 23Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

