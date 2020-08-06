SERVUCES TODAY

Rhonda G. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Cynthia A. Hartman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mark E. Royer, 10:30 a.m., Harrison Christian School, Goshen

Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee

Patrick A. Kennedy, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Philip E. Bontrager, 2 p.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Roman Lehman, 4 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY 

David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES AUG. 15

Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville

SERVICES AUG. 23

Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you