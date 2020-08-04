SERVICES TODAY

Irene Miller, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Ind. 19 North, Nappanee

Vickie Lynn Piper, 2:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY 

The Rev. Harold Knight, 10 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

SERVUCES FRIDAY  

Rhonda G. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Mark E. Royer, 10:30 a.m., Harrison Christian School, Goshen

Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee

Patrick A. Kennedy, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Philip E. Bontrager, 2 p.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES AUG. 15

Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

