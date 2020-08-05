SERVICES TODAY
The Rev. Harold Knight, 10 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
SERVUCES FRIDAY
Rhonda G. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Cynthia A. Hartman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mark E. Royer, 10:30 a.m., Harrison Christian School, Goshen
Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee
Patrick A. Kennedy, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Philip E. Bontrager, 2 p.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES SUNDAY
Roman Lehman, 4 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
SERVICES AUG. 13
David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES AUG. 15
Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville
SERVICES AUG. 23
Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
