FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Margaret Fink, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Winifred E. Wall, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

Larry A. Stevens, 5 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mervin J. Beechy, 9:30 a.m., John Bontrager residence, 7035 W. 250 N., Shipshewana

Charles “Tom” Abram, 10 a.m. First United Methodist Church of Ennis, Texas

Adeline Graber, 10 a.m., Miller 8 Square Cemetery, Goshen followed by Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Emma Mullet, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ruth Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Enrique Ortiz, 2 p.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Robert L. Denton, 11 a.m., Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw

Susanna Kurtz, 3 p.m., Greencroft Meeting House, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Farah Crase, 7 p.m., Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Thomas A. Miller, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Gardner “Ryan” Smith, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

