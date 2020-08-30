SERVICES TODAY
Darcy Brandt, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Carroll L. Walton, 10:30 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Ervin Schlabach, 9:30 a.m., Freeman Yoder residence, 4950 W. 200 North, Shipshewana
SERVICES FRIDAY
Rita Netherly, 5 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES SEPT. 12
Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
