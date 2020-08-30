SERVICES TODAY

Darcy Brandt, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Carroll L. Walton, 10:30 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Ervin Schlabach, 9:30 a.m., Freeman Yoder residence, 4950 W. 200 North, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Rita Netherly, 5 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES SEPT. 12

Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

