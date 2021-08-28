SERVICES TODAY
Betty L. Lechlitner, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Gladys M. Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Paul L. Miles, 1:30 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Kayleigh R. Stutzman, 3:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
James D. Sweazy, 5 p.m., Family residence, 8864 E. Black Point Road, Syracuse
SERVICES SUNDAY
Martha Miller, 9:30 a.m., Devon Miller residence, 8879 N. 900 W., Nappanee)
SERVICES MONDAY
Dolores Merrick, 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, St. Vincent Catholic Church, Elkhart
Jacqueline L. Myers, 1 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Carolyn L. Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Luise Heflin, 10 a.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen
