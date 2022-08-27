Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Gloria J. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

Beau A. Raber, 11 a.m., The Gallery, Elkhart

Dorothy E. Rogers, 3 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES MONDAY

Mahlon Martin, 10 a.m., Salem Mennonite Church

SERVICES TUESDAY

M. Lucy Scott, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

Patricia S. Wysong, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, SEP. 25

Charles E. Franks, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Rita Burkholder Greger, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

