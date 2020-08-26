SERVICES TODAY
Jordan Dale Lambright, 9:30 a.m., Harley Bontrager residence, 6395 S. 900 West, Topeka
SERVICES FRIDAY
John W. Dolph, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Lorene “Ruby” Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Stephen Schwarz residence, 25210 C.R. 50, Nappanee
Gabbie N. Looney, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Belinda K. Clayton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Naomi Derstine Hunsberger, 4 p.m., live streamed at www.collegemennonite.org
SERVICES MONDAY
Darcy Brandt, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 12
Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
