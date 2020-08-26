SERVICES TODAY

Jordan Dale Lambright, 9:30 a.m., Harley Bontrager residence, 6395 S. 900 West, Topeka

SERVICES FRIDAY 

John W. Dolph, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

Lorene “Ruby” Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Stephen Schwarz residence, 25210 C.R. 50, Nappanee

Gabbie N. Looney, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Belinda K. Clayton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Naomi Derstine Hunsberger, 4 p.m., live streamed at www.collegemennonite.org

SERVICES MONDAY 

Darcy Brandt, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 12

Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

