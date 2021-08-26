Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Mildred M. Ginger, 10:30 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Clara “Irene” Nymeyer, 10:30 a.m., Graveside at West Goshen Cemetery, Goshen

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

Ann K. Whetten, 2 p.m., Graveside at Greenwood Cemetery, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY

Betty L. Lechlitner, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Gladys M. Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Kayleigh R. Stutzman, 3:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

James D. Sweazy, 5 p.m., Family residence, 8864 E. Black Point Road, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Luise Heflin, 10 a.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

