MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Sarah A. Miller, 93, of Middlebury, died at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 1, 1927, in LaGrange County, to Andrew and Anna (Miller) Bontrager. On Nov. 12, 1946, in Shipshewana, she married Ervin C. Miller; he died Oct. 21, 2009. Survivi…