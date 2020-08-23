SERVICES TODAY

Cecelia A. Horn, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Michael Borzeniatow Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Sarah Miller, 9:30 a.m., Glen Miller residence, 60412 C.R. 43, Middlebury

Bernita Faye Hall, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Mary Lou Hartman, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Naomi Derstine Hunsberger, 4 p.m., live streamed at www.collegemennonite.org

SERVICES AUG. 31

Randy Penland, 2 p.m. Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

