SERVICES TODAY
Cecelia A. Horn, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Michael Borzeniatow Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Sarah Miller, 9:30 a.m., Glen Miller residence, 60412 C.R. 43, Middlebury
Bernita Faye Hall, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Mary Lou Hartman, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Naomi Derstine Hunsberger, 4 p.m., live streamed at www.collegemennonite.org
SERVICES AUG. 31
Randy Penland, 2 p.m. Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
