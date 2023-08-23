Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Philip J. Dintaman, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

Chris J. Slabaugh Jr., Bontrager residence, 111 2 B Road, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY

Donald L. Munn, noon, Trinity Church Northeast Campus, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY

Thelma E. Roll, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Zachary S. Fisher, noon, VFW, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Benjamin R. Helmuth, 1 p.m., LaGrange American Legion Post 215, LaGrange

SERVICES SEPT. 1

Thomas E. Ruhling, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SEPT. 2

Joan E. Wiebe, 11 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 9

Cynthia R. Janzen, 10:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 10

Jean E. Wallace, 2:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 16

Bart Lefever, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

SERVICES SEPT. 17

Michael & Marilyn Zellinger, 1 p.m., Fidler Pond, Goshen

