FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TUESDAY

Phyllis E. Rohrer, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you