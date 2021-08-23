SERVICES TUESDAY
Phyllis E. Rohrer, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury
LAGRANGE [mdash] Lydia Mae Lehman, 92, of LaGrange, died at 8:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at her residence. She was born April 24, 1929, in LaGrange County, to Manass C. and Mary J. (Christner) Hochstetler. On Feb. 2, 1950, in LaGrange County, she married Ervin M. Lehman. He survives. Survivors …
