Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Nicolas Wilchewsky, 10 a.m., Holy Virgin Protection Russian Orthodox Church, Goshen

Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen

Sharol J. Blackport, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Phyllis E. Rohrer, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

