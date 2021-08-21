SERVICES TODAY
Nicolas Wilchewsky, 10 a.m., Holy Virgin Protection Russian Orthodox Church, Goshen
Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen
Sharol J. Blackport, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Phyllis E. Rohrer, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury
