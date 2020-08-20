SERVICES SUNDAY
Dean A. Baker, 6 p.m., New Life Christian Center, Bristol
Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse
SERVICES MONDAY
Michael Borzeniatow Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES AUG. 29
Naomi Derstine Hunsberger, 4 p.m., live streamed at www.collegemennonite.org
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
