SERVICES SUNDAY 

Dean A. Baker, 6 p.m., New Life Christian Center, Bristol

Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse

SERVICES MONDAY 

Michael Borzeniatow Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES AUG. 29

Naomi Derstine Hunsberger, 4 p.m., live streamed at www.collegemennonite.org

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

