Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Thomas A. Miller, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

David A. Pepple, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen

Paul Whirledge, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Harvey E. Hansen, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Donald M. Eash, 2 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES SUNDAY

David C. Yoder, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Delores C. Seaver, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene, New Paris

Gardner “Ryan” Smith, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

