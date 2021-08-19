SERVICES TODAY
Beverley A. Loucks, 5:30 p.m., New Paris Missionary Church, New Paris
SERVICES FRIDAY
Melvin J. Mullet, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 7625 W. 650 S., Topeka
Edna I. Null, 10 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Lori K. Cripe, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Nicolas Wilchewsky, 10 a.m., Holy Virgin Protection Russian Orthodox Church, Goshen
Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen
Sharol J. Blackport, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury
