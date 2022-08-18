Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Wilbur L. Weaver, 1 p.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SATURDAY

Craig A. Detwiler, 1 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Gloria J. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

