FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Richard C. Stilley, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Mary E. Wilson, 11 a.m., Graveside at Yellow Creek Cemetery, Goshen

Marilyn A. Williams, 12 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY

Waneta M. Graybill, 10 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES THURSDAY

Beverley A. Loucks, 5:30 p.m., New Paris Missionary Church, New Paris

SERVICES FRIDAY

Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you