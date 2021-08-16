SERVICES TODAY
Richard C. Stilley, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mary E. Wilson, 11 a.m., Graveside at Yellow Creek Cemetery, Goshen
Marilyn A. Williams, 12 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
Waneta M. Graybill, 10 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES THURSDAY
Beverley A. Loucks, 5:30 p.m., New Paris Missionary Church, New Paris
SERVICES FRIDAY
Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury
