SERVICES TODAY
Tressie L. Otto, 9:30 a.m., Michael Miller residence, 6496 N. Bryer Rd., Etna Green
Kenneth E. Menzie, 10 a.m., New Life Christian Church and World Outreach, Warsaw
Jeanne R. Naylor, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Russel A. Liechty, 11 a.m., Memorial Service, College Mennonite Church, Goshen
James Fick, 12 p.m., Cromwell United Methodist Church, Cromwell
Darryl G. Elrod, 2 p.m., G.L.I.O.M., Elkhart
Betty J. Schieber, 3 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Gregory A. Packer, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 143, Bristol
SERVICES MONDAY
Richard C. Stilley, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mary E. Wilson, 11 a.m., Graveside at Yellow Creek Cemetery, Goshen
Marilyn A. Williams, 12 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
Waneta M. Graybill, 10 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES THURSDAY
Beverley A. Loucks, 5:30 p.m., New Paris Missionary Church, New Paris
SERVICES FRIDAY
Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.