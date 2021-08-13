FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES SATURDAY

Tressie L. Otto, 9:30 a.m., Michael Miller residence, 6496 N. Bryer Rd., Etna Green

Kenneth E. Menzie, 10 a.m., New Life Christian Church and World Outreach, Warsaw

Jeanne R. Naylor, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Russel A. Liechty, 11 a.m., Memorial Service, College Mennonite Church, Goshen

James Fick, 12 p.m., Cromwell United Methodist Church, Cromwell

Darryl G. Elrod, 2 p.m., G.L.I.O.M., Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Gregory A. Packer, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 143, Bristol

SERVICES MONDAY

Richard C. Stilley, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Marilyn A. Williams, 12 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

Beverley A. Loucks, 5:30 p.m., New Paris Missionary Church, New Paris

SERVICES FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Naomi Kauffman Lederach, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 21

Clarence L. Hern, Jr., 11 a.m., Moose Lodge #836, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 22

Fred Greenawalt, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Wilbur L. Miller (Wil), 1:30 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Middlebury

