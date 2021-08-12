Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.