SERVICES TODAY
Fannie L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Neal Kuhns residence, 11197 Shively Road, Nappanee
Melissa Miller, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee
David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
William Madigan, 4-7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Juana G. Oviedo, 3:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville
SERVICES MONDAY
Dale D. Deter, 11 a.m., Graveside services, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES AUG. 23
Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.