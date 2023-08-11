SERVICES TODAY
Marlan Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Merle Chupp residence, 8200 W. 640 N., Etna Green
A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 12:35 am
Students in the area are getting ready to return to school. This is the first year students will not have textbook fees. On July 1, a law took effect that placed the burden of paying for school textbooks on the school district. The state has set aside $160 million for this. Do you think the distribution of money will ultimately mean reduced resources to students?