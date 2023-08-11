Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.