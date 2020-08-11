SERVICES TODAY

Edna W. Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 0795 S. 375 West, LaGrange

Mary Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Eunice Hershberger, 2 p.m., Hess Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Fannie L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Neal Kuhns residence, 11197 Shively Road, Nappanee

Melissa Miller, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

David L. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

William Madigan, 4-7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Juana G. Oviedo, 3:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Robert L. Flora, 11 a.m., Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville

SERVICES AUG. 23

Travis G. Staley, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life, family residence, 15822 C.R. 50, Syracuse

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

