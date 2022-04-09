SERVICES TODAY
Mary E. Holloway, 9 a.m., Eden Worship Center, Topeka
Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Daniel Bruce Burger, 3 p.m., West Newton Friends Meeting, 6800 S. Mooresville Road, Mooresville
Loretta Swank, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
