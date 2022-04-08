SERVICES TODAY
Linda S. Adair, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Patricia R. Keil, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen
Wilma A. Metzler, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Daniel B. Burger, 3 p.m., West Newton Friends Meeting Church, Morresville, IN
Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Daniel Bruce Burger, 3 p.m., West Newton Friends Meeting, 6800 S. Mooresville Road, Mooresville
Loretta Swank, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.