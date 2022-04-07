Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather

SERVICES FRIDAY

Linda S. Adair, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Patricia R. Keil, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen

Wilma A. Metzler, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Daniel B. Burger, 3 p.m., West Newton Friends Meeting Church, Morresville, IN

Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

