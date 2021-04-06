Funeral services

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Thomas D. Kintigh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Chloe A. Canen, 2:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

James M. Deters, 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Katie Ann Miller, 11 a.m., firm Foundations Ministries, Centreville, Michigan

SERVICES FRIDAY

Maurice Gene Moser, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Harold G. Greeley, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Carla D. Davis, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

