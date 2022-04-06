SERVICES TODAY
Sam Brandenberger, 9:30 a.m., Leon Wingard residence, 11692 C.R. 18, Middlebury
Pauline J. Stealy, 1 p.m., Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonnatag Funeral Home, Joliet, IL
SERVICES THURSDAY
Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather
SERVICES FRIDAY
Linda S. Adair, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Patricia R. Keil, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen
Wilma A. Metzler, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.