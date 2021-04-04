SERVICES MONDAY
Leroy E. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Lavon Miller residence, 4365 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana
SERVICES TUESDAY
Adaline A. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Judy Elaine Miller, 10:30 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren
Arthur McClanahan, 10 a.m., Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Thomas D. Kintigh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
James M. Deters, 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Katie Ann Miller, 11 a.m., Firm Foundations Ministries, Centreville, Michigan
SERVICES FRIDAY
Maurice Gene Moser, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
