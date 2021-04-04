Funeral services

SERVICES MONDAY

Leroy E. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Lavon Miller residence, 4365 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana

SERVICES TUESDAY

Adaline A. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Judy Elaine Miller, 10:30 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren

Arthur McClanahan, 10 a.m., Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Thomas D. Kintigh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

James M. Deters, 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Katie Ann Miller, 11 a.m., Firm Foundations Ministries, Centreville, Michigan

SERVICES FRIDAY

Maurice Gene Moser, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

