SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Sam Brandenberger, 9:30 a.m., Leon Wingard residence, 11692 C.R. 18, Middlebury
Pauline J. Stealy, 1 p.m., Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonnatag Funeral Home, Joliet, IL
SERVICES THURSDAY
Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather
SERVICES FRIDAY
Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen
Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
