Funeral services

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Sam Brandenberger, 9:30 a.m., Leon Wingard residence, 11692 C.R. 18, Middlebury

Pauline J. Stealy, 1 p.m., Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonnatag Funeral Home, Joliet, IL

SERVICES THURSDAY

Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather

SERVICES FRIDAY

Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen

Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

