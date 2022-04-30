SERVICES TODAY
Victoria R. Benson, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Dorothy M. Searfoss, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Delbert J. Stutzman, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 7
Rachel S. Oxender, 1 p.m., Fox Wood Hills, 11120 W. 450 N., Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 12
Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
