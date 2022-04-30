Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Victoria R. Benson, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Dorothy M. Searfoss, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Delbert J. Stutzman, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 7

Rachel S. Oxender, 1 p.m., Fox Wood Hills, 11120 W. 450 N., Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 12

Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

