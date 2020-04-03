FUNERAL SERVICES: April 3, 2020 Apr 3, 2020 3 hrs ago SERVICES TODAY Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Fla. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PERRIN, Joan Mar 22, 1933 - Apr 2, 2020 NEWCOMER, Keith Jun 1, 1956 - Mar 29, 2020 MILLER, Cynthia Aug 7, 1954 - Mar 30, 2020 GERBER, Jerry Dec 24, 1941 - Mar 29, 2020 MILLER, Edward Mar 8, 1940 - Mar 29, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Noble AD on ventilator at Parkview HospitalROUNDUP: LaGrange County sheriff issues strong words for essential travel violatorsApproximately 30,000 N95 masks find their way back home'It was awesome': Goshen native featured on Netflix showPOLICE NEWS: Driver arrested for travel order violationElkhart County travel advisory raised to watch levelJuvenile banned from Goshen store after alarming customers with virus claimMORNING UPDATE: Three people dead from COVID-19 in Elkhart CountyGoshen city councilman tests positive for COVID-19MORNING UPDATE: Second COVID-19 death reported in Elkhart County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.