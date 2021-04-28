SERVICES TODAY

Edna Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 9423 W. 1350 N., Nappanee

John O. Fry, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Carol M. Burridge, 1:30 p.m., Graveside, West Goshen Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Charlotte C. Wagley, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Calvin L. Bontrager, 5 p.m., Clinton Christian School gym, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 8

Carol J. Epp, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

Thomas R. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Goshen

Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you