SERVICES TODAY
Leona K. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Letah A. Loy, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
Gretta J. Peterson, 11:30 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Elkhart
Elmer D. Maust, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
Dwight B. Pletcher, 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Goshen
Marilyn J. Woofter, 2 p.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Victoria R. Benson, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Dorothy M. Searfoss, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Delbert J. Stutzman, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 7
Rachel S. Oxender, 1 p.m., Fox Wood Hills, 11120 W. 450 N., Middlebury
