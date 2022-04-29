Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Leona K. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Letah A. Loy, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

Gretta J. Peterson, 11:30 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Elkhart

Elmer D. Maust, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Dwight B. Pletcher, 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Goshen

Marilyn J. Woofter, 2 p.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Victoria R. Benson, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Dorothy M. Searfoss, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Delbert J. Stutzman, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 7

Rachel S. Oxender, 1 p.m., Fox Wood Hills, 11120 W. 450 N., Middlebury

