FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Kris K. Barone, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ruth E. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis, Michigan

Miriam E. Graber Schrock, 11 a.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Stephen D. Miller, 3:30 p.m., Trinity Mennonite Church, Glendale, Arizona

SERVICES SUNDAY

LeRoy Bechler, 2 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mayor Patty Fisel, 2 p.m., Stone Hill Community Church, Ligonier

SERVICES FRIDAY, MAY 5

Floyd R. Yoder, 6 p.m., First Church of God South Venice, Venice, Florida

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

