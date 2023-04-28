SERVICES TODAY
Kris K. Barone, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ruth E. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis, Michigan
Miriam E. Graber Schrock, 11 a.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Stephen D. Miller, 3:30 p.m., Trinity Mennonite Church, Glendale, Arizona
SERVICES SUNDAY
LeRoy Bechler, 2 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mayor Patty Fisel, 2 p.m., Stone Hill Community Church, Ligonier
SERVICES FRIDAY, MAY 5
Floyd R. Yoder, 6 p.m., First Church of God South Venice, Venice, Florida
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6
Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen