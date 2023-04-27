FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Dale R. Anglemyer, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Carl Plasterer, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

Darlene Strawn, 6 p.m., Pleasant View Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Kris K. Barone, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ruth E. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis, MI

Miriam E. Graber Schrock, 11 a.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Stephen D. Miller, 3:30 p.m., Trinity Mennonite Church, Glendale, AZ

SERVICES SUNDAY

LeRoy Bechler, 2 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mayor Patty Fisel, 2 p.m., Stone Hill Community Church, Ligonier

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you