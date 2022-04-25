Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Jay H. Yoder, 1 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Carianne Hartzell, 11 a.m., Bremen Church of the Brethren, Bremen

Howard A. LeCount, 2 p.m., Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange

Judith Robinson, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder

Betty Joy Sherck, 4 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Robert Snyder, 6 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home

SERVICES FRIDAY

10 a.m. Friday, Nappanee Missionary Church

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you