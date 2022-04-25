SERVICES TODAY
Jay H. Yoder, 1 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Carianne Hartzell, 11 a.m., Bremen Church of the Brethren, Bremen
Howard A. LeCount, 2 p.m., Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange
Judith Robinson, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder
Betty Joy Sherck, 4 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Robert Snyder, 6 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home
SERVICES FRIDAY
10 a.m. Friday, Nappanee Missionary Church
