Funeral arrangements

SERVICES SATURDAY

Vicki K. Mansfield, 11 a.m., graveside, Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse

Delbert L. Miller, 11 a.m., graveside, Whitehead Cemetery, New Paris

SERVICES MAY 8

Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you