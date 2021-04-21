SERVICES SATURDAY
Vicki K. Mansfield, 11 a.m., graveside, Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse
Delbert L. Miller, 11 a.m., graveside, Whitehead Cemetery, New Paris
SERVICES MAY 8
Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart
ETNA GREEN [mdash] Jacob M. Schwartz, 85, of Etna Green, died at 1:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at his residence. Jacob was born on Dec. 23, 1935, to Menno and Anna (Bontrager) Schwartz. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Mr. Schwartz married Mattie Elizabeth Miller on Jan. 13…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Melvin C. Knepp, 56, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly at 5:52 p.m., on Sunday, April 18. He was born on July 27, 1964, in LaGrange, to Chris J. and Mary W. (Lambright) Knepp. Surviving are five brothers, John (Katie) Knepp of Topeka, William (Edith) Knepp of LaGrange, Enos (Ma…
