Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Geraldine E. McClain, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

David G. Hoover, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Mary A. Miller, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

James G. Crafton, 11 a.m., Solomon Creek United Methodist Church, Syracuse

Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Donald Gunden, 11 a.m., Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, Pennsylvania

Robert L. Ott, 11 a.m. (central time), Summerfield Chapel, New Buffalo, Michigan

Rita E. Szikszai, 11 a.m., Hotel Elkhart, Elkhart

Betty J. Smith, 1 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Roxanna Weiss, 1 p.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

L. Evaleen Bertsche, 3 p.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Betty L. Sark, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Jay H. Yoder, 1 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Howard A. LeCount, 2 p.m., Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you