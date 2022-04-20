SERVICES TODAY
Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Geraldine E. McClain, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
David G. Hoover, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Mary A. Miller, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
James G. Crafton, 11 a.m., Solomon Creek United Methodist Church, Syracuse
Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Donald Gunden, 11 a.m., Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, Pennsylvania
Robert L. Ott, 11 a.m. (central time), Summerfield Chapel, New Buffalo, Michigan
Rita E. Szikszai, 11 a.m., Hotel Elkhart, Elkhart
Betty J. Smith, 1 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Roxanna Weiss, 1 p.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
L. Evaleen Bertsche, 3 p.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Betty L. Sark, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Jay H. Yoder, 1 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Howard A. LeCount, 2 p.m., Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange
