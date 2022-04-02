SERVICES TODAY
Betty Troyer, 10 a.m., Griner Church, Middlebury
Ina J. Moore, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Shirley J. Bowers, 12 p.m., Wakarusa United Methodist Church, Wakarusa
Marvin E. Stahley, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Mary L. Coble, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Pauline J. Stealy, 1 p.m., Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonnatag Funeral Home, Joliet, IL
SERVICES THURSDAY
Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather
SERVICES FRIDAY
Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen
Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
