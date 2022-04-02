Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Betty Troyer, 10 a.m., Griner Church, Middlebury

Ina J. Moore, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Shirley J. Bowers, 12 p.m., Wakarusa United Methodist Church, Wakarusa

Marvin E. Stahley, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY

Mary L. Coble, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Pauline J. Stealy, 1 p.m., Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonnatag Funeral Home, Joliet, IL

SERVICES THURSDAY

Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather

SERVICES FRIDAY

Larry L. Martin, 11 a.m., Siloam Fellowship Church, Goshen

Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Anna B. Emmert, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jerri L. Tackett, 11 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Rosemary A. Wyse Reimer, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

