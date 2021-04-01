Funeral services

SERVICES SATURDAY

Rosie L. (Reves) Auld, 10 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

Dean A. Oliver, 2:15 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Adaline A. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Thomas D. Kintigh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 8

James M. Deters, 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

